5 outpatient spine updates for ASC leaders 

From new procedures to cyberattacks, here are five outpatient spine updates for ASC leaders to know:

1. Richard Wohns, MD, founder and medical director of NeoSpine in Puyallup, Wash., has performed 100 pedicle screw procedures with the Globus ExcelsiusGPS robot.

2. Cedars-Sinai Precision Ambulatory Surgery Center in Beverly Hills, Calif., has been recognized by The Joint Commission as a spine surgery Center of Excellence.

3. Crescent View Surgery Center in Metairie, La., is the first facility in the greater New Orleans area to use the Aurora Zip lumbar fusion device.

4. Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic now offers the Intracept procedure, a minimally invasive procedure for chronic low back pain, in its outpatient surgery center.

5. Oradell-based New Jersey Brain and Spine was targeted in a cyberattack.