5 interesting orthopedic deals in the last 12 months

Five orthopedic deals to know in the last year, beginning with the most recent:

1. Last week, Stryker signed a definitive agreement to acquire Vocera Communications for $3.1 billion. The acquisition will add to Stryker's medical division and address the increasing need for hospitals to connect caregivers and disparate data-generating medical devices.

2. In November, Johnson & Johnson announced it was dividing into two companies. One will focus on its medical devices and drugs, and the other will focus on consumer health products. Johnson & Johnson will continue focusing on pharmaceuticals and medical devices, including orthopedics. The new consumer health company will focus on products including bandages, lotions and Tylenol.

3. In July, St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital and its medical office building in Newburgh, Ind., were sold for $88 million. The tenant, St. Vincent's Hospital, is part of St. Louis-based Ascension, one of the largest private health systems in the U.S.

4. In April, seven orthopedic practices in New Jersey merged to form Ortho Alliance NJ. The partnership joins more than 100 physicians from the practices, which have more than 25 New Jersey locations. The partnership aims to allow the physicians to stay independent while also meeting the needs of their patients.

5. In February, Zimmer Biomet said it plans to spin off its spine and dental units to create a new company. The spinoff was projected to be accretive to revenue growth by about 50 basis points over the course of its five-year strategic plan, accelerate adjusted earnings per share growth, and expand adjusted EBITDA and operating margins.