2 spine techniques shaping a Missouri ASC

Cervical disc arthroplasty and minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion are the most influential techniques at the Surgical Center at Columbia (Mo.) Orthopedic Group.

Administrator Andrew Lovewell spoke with Becker's about how these procedures are shaping his center.

Question: What novel surgical technique has had the most significant impact on your practice?

Andrew Lovewell: There are a couple of surgical techniques that have had a significant impact on our practice. Both of these are related to outpatient spine surgery. The first being cervical disc arthroplasty and the second being minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion.

1. Cervical disc arthroplasty has seen a tremendous growth in recent years due to technological advances with implants that recreate the natural structure of the spine while preserving flexibility and relieving pain. Many patients that once had to have a fusion that may result in further future surgeries can now have the disc in their neck replaced. The procedure is minimally invasive, but also more cost effective than a traditional fusion. On top of that, many of our patients have a same day discharge, no complications, faster return-to-work and immediate relief.

2. Minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion is another procedure that has seen dramatic growth at our practice. SI joint pain was previously a nonoperative type of pain that many patients had to live with for years. However, with new technology, many patients that suffer from SI joint dysfunction or disruption may be candidates to have an SI joint fusion. The procedure has an extremely small incision that allows just enough room to implant the devices that are needed to fuse the SI joint together. All of our patients have a same-day discharge just a few hours after the surgery, and patients require significantly less recovery time than an open SI joint fusion.