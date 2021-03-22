17-physician Utah spine group adds procedure for spinal stenosis

Park City, Utah-based Southwest Spine & Pain Center is now offering the Minuteman procedure for spinal stenosis, St. George News reports.

Three things to know:

1. Designed by Spinal Simplicity, Minuteman treats lumbar spinal stenosis through a small incision in the side of the lower back.

2. The device attaches to the posterior noncervical spine at the spinous processes through its bilateral locking plates and is intended for use with bone graft material, according to the company.

3. Southwest Spine & Pain Center has 17 physicians and four clinics across the state.

