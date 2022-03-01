10 spine ASCs to know: March 2022

There are more than 3,500 orthopedic ASCs in the U.S., according to 2021 CMS figures, but many of them do not offer spine surgery.

Here are 10 notable ASCs that offer spine surgery:

Arctic Surgery Center (Anchorage, Alaska)

The Arctic Surgery Center is a private, independent ASC that has been awarded The Joint Commission's standard of excellence. It boasts a 98 percent patient satisfaction rate according to its website. The center offers micro laser surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedics and pain management services.

The Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery (Munster, Ind.)

The Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery is a multispecialty outpatient surgical clinic with a focus on orthopedics, spine, podiatry, ENT, pediatrics and pain management procedures. Eleven physicians operate at the ASC, including two spine surgeons, three pain management physicians and three orthopedic surgeons. The center says it has maintained a 0 percent infection rate since opening. Its website features a cost estimator tool for individuals with insurance and those paying with cash.

Crow Valley Surgery Center (Bettendorf, Iowa)

Crow Valley Surgery Center is a multispecialty surgery facility owned by ORA Orthopedics and Genesis Medical Center, both based in the Quad Cities area. Twenty-seven physicians operate out of the ASC, which is fully certified by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and CMS.

Epic Surgical (Murray, Utah)

Eighteen surgeons operate out of Epic Surgical's two locations. The ASC has performed 287 procedures, according to its website. Its surgeons include orthopedic surgeons, one general surgeon and one pain management specialist.

Heartland Surgery Center (Kearney, Neb.)

Heartland Surgery Center opened May 17, 2001. The facility has about 50 employees, a large waiting area, two private consult rooms, four operating rooms, a preoperative care area and two procedure rooms.

North Metro Surgery Center (Thornton, Colo.)

Formerly known as the Musculoskeletal Surgery Center, the North Metro Surgery Center was founded in 2001 as an outpatient surgery center specializing in orthopedic, spine and podiatry services. It is fully licensed and maintains Medicare and state certifications and Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care accreditation. The ASC houses two operating rooms and two minor procedure rooms.

Skyway Surgery Center (Chico, Calif.)

Skyway Surgery Center maintains surgical privileges with 37 physicians, including 10 orthopedic surgeons, three pain management physicians and three anesthesiologists. More orthopedic surgeons operate at the ASC than those of any other specialty. Skyway Surgery Center is a joint venture between Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners and its physician owners.

Southeastern Spine Institute and ASC (Mt. Pleasant, S.C.)

The Southeastern Spine Institute and ASC is a 65,000-square-foot facility featuring six outpatient procedure rooms with overnight capabilities. It offers an in-house pharmacy, as well as MRI, MEG, digital X-ray and fluoroscopy services. Four surgeons and eight physician assistants operate out of Southeastern Spine Institute.

Surgery Center of Zachary (Zachary, La.)

The Surgery Center of Zachary opened in summer 2011. It is an 8,300-square-foot facility with two operating rooms and one procedure room. Six physicians, including three orthopedic surgeons and one pain management specialist, operate at the center. The ASC is physician-owned, accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, and is a member of the ASC Association.

UnaSource Surgery Center (Troy, Mich.)

UnaSource Surgery Center was formed in 2002 and began doing procedures in March 2004. More than 60 surgeons perform procedures at its five operating rooms. UnaSource is the first independent ASC in Michigan to perform robotic surgery with the DaVinci system. In 2021, UnaSource Surgery Center became the first ASC in Southeastern Michigan to perform customized knee replacement surgery using the DePuy Velys system.