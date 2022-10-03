10 spine ASCs to know

There are more than 3,500 orthopedic ASCs in the U.S., according to 2021 CMS figures, but many of them do not offer spine surgery.

Here are 10 notable ASCs with spine surgery:

The B.A.C.K. Center (Melbourne, Fla.)

The B.A.C.K. Center, originally called the Brevard Orthopaedic Clinic, was founded in 1981 by Glenn Bryan, MD. In 1992, the center was refocused to specialize in neck and spine. Ten years later, the practice changed its name to Brevard Orthopaedic Spine and Pain Clinic doing business as the B.A.C.K. Center.

Christiana Spine Center (Newark, Del.)

The Christiana Spine Center has been in operation on the campus of ChristianaCare's Christiana Hospital since June 2000. The center is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and is the only spine-specific practice in the region. Eight physicians operate out of Christiana Spine Center, along with three physician assistants and four nurse practitioners.

Fox Valley Orthopedics (Geneva, Ill.)

Fox Valley Orthopedics has seven offices in Illinois and two spine surgeons. The ASC was the first in Illinois to offer and perform same-day total shoulder replacement surgery. Eric Bartel, MD, is one of just a few surgeons in the state to perform three-piece total ankle replacements. Vishal Mehta, MD, is credited with pioneering ProChondrix augmentation surgery.

Heartland Surgery Center (Kearney, Neb.)

Heartland Surgery Center opened May 17, 2001. The facility has about 50 employees, a large waiting area, two private consult rooms, four operating rooms, a preoperative care area and two procedure rooms.

Mayfield Surgery Center (Cincinnati)

Nineteen neurosurgeons perform spine procedures out of the Mayfield Surgery Center, which has held over 17,000 spine procedures since 2007. It is a physician-owned affiliate of United Surgical Partners International. The center offers 31 spine surgeries.

Nucci Medical Clinic (Tampa, Fla.)

Nucci Medical Clinic was founded in 2003 by Robert Nucci, MD. It operates satellite offices in Sarasota, Fla., and Lakeland, Fla. The center offers minimally invasive spine surgery and interventional pain procedures, including laser spine procedures.

Short Hills Surgery Center (Millburn, N.J.)

Short Hills Surgery Center opened in February 2005. The 25,000-square-foot facility features six operating rooms, two smaller surgery rooms, 24 recovery beds and four private patient rooms. More than 90 physicians work out of the multispecialty ASC, covering specialties including spine, orthopedics and pain management.

St. George (Utah) Surgical Center

St. George Surgical Center was founded more than 30 years ago. It is an 11,000-square-foot, physician-owned and operated multispecialty ASC. It offers transparent prices, including the surgeon fee, surgery center fee and anesthesia fee, for more than 220 procedures. The center says it is the only ASC in Southern Utah with overnight capabilities.

Surgery Center of Zachary (Zachary, La.)

The Surgery Center of Zachary opened in summer 2011. It is an 8,300-square-foot facility with two operating rooms and one procedure room. Six physicians, including three orthopedic surgeons and one pain management specialist, operate at the center. The ASC is physician-owned, accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, and is a member of the ASC Association.

Two Rivers Surgical (Eugene, Ore.)

Two Rivers Surgical has served the Eugene area for 15 years, having opened in July 2006. The facility spans 7,911 square feet and includes two operating rooms. The ASC offers neurosurgery and pain management services including discectomy, anterior cervical fusion, lumbar fusion, total disc replacement, laminectomy and spinal injections.