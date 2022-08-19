10 spine ASCs to know

There are more than 3,500 orthopedic ASCs in the U.S., according to 2021 CMS figures, but many of them do not offer spine surgery.

Here are 10 notable ASCs that offer spine surgery:

ASCs do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion on this Becker's list, presented in alphabetical order. If you would like to recommend a center for Becker's to feature in the future, contact Marcus Robertson at mrobertson@beckershealthcare.com.

Illinois Spine Institute (Schaumburg, Ill.)

The Illinois Spine Institute has locations in Schaumburg and Crystal Lake, Ill. The practice includes an ASC with the latest surgical technology and three doctors specializing in spine surgery and interventional pain management.

Inland Northwest Spine & Neurosurgery (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho)

Inland Northwest Spine & Neurosurgery's two spine specialists — Bret Dirks, MD, and Doug Blaty, DO — operate out of four satellite clinics as well as the main facility in Coeur d'Alene. Dr. Blaty partially credits his interest in spinal surgery to his experience more than 20 years ago as Dr. Dirks' patient after a back injury.

Mayfield Spine Surgery Center (Cincinnati)

Physicians at Mayfield Spine Surgery Center have completed more than 17,000 spine procedures since 2007, according to the center. Mayfield Spine is AAAHC-accredited, and its 19 neurosurgeons offer a total of 31 spinal procedures.

Mobile (Ala.) Surgery Center

The Mobile Surgery Center was opened in 1984 by a group of local physicians. The ASC is partnered with Surgical Care Affiliates and houses 18 orthopedic surgeons.

North Metro Surgery Center (Denver, CO)

North Metro Surgery Center (formerly Musculoskeletal Surgery Center) is a multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center which has been in operation since 2001. The ASC is the home center of world-renowned spine surgeon Michael Janssen, DO. Dr. Janssen was among the first surgeons in the United States to perform total disc replacement surgery, a procedure that continues to be successfully performed at the facility. The center is connected to the Scientific Education and Research Foundation, a state-of-the-art teaching and bio skills center that has been providing spine surgeons from around the world the opportunity to enhance their surgical skills for the past two decades.

OrthoArkansas Surgery Center (Little Rock)

OrthoArkansas Surgery Center operates out of 11 locations in Arkansas, including Arkadelphia, Bryant, Conway, Camden, Clinton, Heber Springs and Monticello. OrthoArkansas houses 12 spine specialists.

The Orthopedic Surgery Center (Baton Rouge, La.)

The Orthopedic Surgery Center opened in 2006 and is the only Baton Rouge-area surgery center to offer outpatient total joint replacement. The facility houses four spine surgeons working out of five operating rooms.

The Spine Institute of Southern New Jersey (Marlton)

The Spine Institute of Southern New Jersey has been in operation since 2005, when Joan O'Shea, MD, founded the center. Dr. O'Shea is a board-certified neurosurgeon with fellowship training in orthopedic spine surgery at the New York City-based Hospital for Joint Disease and the Spine Institute of New York at Beth Israel Medical Center, also in New York City.

Synergy Spine Center (Seneca, S.C.)

Synergy Spine Center is the home clinic of spine specialist Marion McMillan, MD. Dr. McMillan received a patent in 2012 for a method and an apparatus for performing percutaneous laser disc decompression, and another in 2015 for a method and device for single-point identification of neural tissue during endoscopic microdiscectomy.