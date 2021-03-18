7 ENT moves so far in 2021
Here are seven ENTs joining new practices or adding titles so far in 2021:
1. Frederick Lorenz, MD, joined West Plaines, Mo.-based Ozarks Healthcare in January.
2. Matt Johnson, MD, of Kearney (Neb.) Regional Medical Center was added as a visiting specialist at Alma, Neb.-based Harlan County Health System Jan. 7.
3. Alex Manteghi, DO, joined Carson City, Nev.-based Sierra Nevada Ear, Nose & Throat Feb. 2.
4. Joel Link, MD, joined Lawrenceburg-based Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Feb. 26.
5. Mina Le, MD, joined Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Group in Montclair, N.J., March 1.
6. Dennard Ellison, MD, of Alamosa, Colo.-based San Luis Valley Health, joined the Center for African American Health's board March 4.
7. Meghan Crawley, MD, joined Baptist Health's Miami Cancer Institute March 16.
Note: This isn't an exhaustive list. To add an ENT, please contact Carly Behm at cbehm@beckershealthcare.com.
