When orthopedic surgeons anticipate hitting 2019 income levels again

Most orthopedic surgeons think they'll return to pre-COVID-19 income levels in the next three years, according to the Medscape Orthopedics Compensation Report 2021, released May 14.

But a significant percentage also said they don't ever anticipate returning to their pre-pandemic income.

Here is the breakdown of when orthopedic surgeons think they'll hit income levels comparable to 2019:

1. In the next year: 41 percent

2. In two to three years: 43 percent

3. In the next four to five years: 4 percent

4. Never hit pre-COVID-19 income: 12 percent

