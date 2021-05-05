Virginia ASC performs first TKA using Conformis iTotal in ASC

Orthopedic surgeon Robert Snyder, MD, performed the first outpatient total knee arthroplasty using the Conformis iTotal G2 patient-specific total knee replacement system at an ASC, according to a May 5 press release.

The surgery was performed at accredited Coastal Virginia Surgery Center in Newport News. The 61-year-old patient was discharged within 3 and a half hours of surgery, the release said.

"Patients who need total knee replacement surgery want an implant that is as close to their own knee as possible," Dr. Snyder said. "They can have that with the Conformis iTotal knee, which is the perfect solution for TKA in an ASC as all the components for surgery come in one box."

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.