Top 10 cities for early-career private practice orthopedic surgeons

Data from Medscape shows the 10 highest paying cities for early-career private practice orthopedic surgeons.
This list defines one to seven years of experience as an early career. The list uses average salary.
The 10 highest paying cities for early-career private practice orthopedic surgeons:
- Savannah, Ga. — $608,487
- Augusta, Ga. — $590,074
- Huntsville, Ala. — $586,994
- Champaign, Ill. — $585,930
- Paducah, Ky. — $582,059
- South Bend, Ind. — $580,054
- Sioux Falls, S.D. — $579,629
- Fort Wayne, Ind. — $578,680
- Green Bay, Wis. — $577,646