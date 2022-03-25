Top 10 big cities for mid-career orthopedic surgeons

- Small
Among the 20 biggest U.S. cities, there are only three where mid-career orthopedic surgeons earn a higher salary than the national average.
Charlotte, N.C., is the best big city for mid-career orthopedic surgeons — those with 15-21 years of experience — according to figures from the Medscape Salary Explorer.
|
City
|
Average salary
|
Vs. national average
|
1. Charlotte, N.C.
|
$555,104
|
+2%
|
2. Indianapolis
|
$553,590
|
+2%
|
3. Denver
|
$549,616
|
+1%
|
4. Dallas
|
$541,573
|
Avg
|
5. Fort Worth, Texas
|
$541,573
|
Avg
|
6. Chicago
|
$541,154
|
Avg
|
7. Houston
|
$538,910
|
-1%
|
8. Seattle
|
$535,976
|
-1%
|
9. New York City
|
$529,603
|
-2%
|
10. San Jose, Calif.
|
$517,427
|
-5%