Top 10 big cities for mid-career orthopedic surgeons

Among the 20 biggest U.S. cities, there are only three where mid-career orthopedic surgeons earn a higher salary than the national average.

Charlotte, N.C., is the best big city for mid-career orthopedic surgeons — those with 15-21 years of experience — according to figures from the Medscape Salary Explorer.

City

Average salary

Vs. national average

1. Charlotte, N.C.

$555,104

+2%

2. Indianapolis

$553,590

+2%

3. Denver

$549,616

+1%

4. Dallas

$541,573

Avg

5. Fort Worth, Texas

$541,573

Avg

6. Chicago

$541,154

Avg

7. Houston

$538,910

-1%

8. Seattle

$535,976

-1%

9. New York City

$529,603

-2%

10. San Jose, Calif.

$517,427

-5%

