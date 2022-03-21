The technologies driving ASC growth, according to two leaders

Technological innovation and healthcare have a close relationship, with new developments allowing for less invasive procedures and quicker patient recovery.

Michael Flierl, MD, and Amie Henrichs, executive director of UnaSource Surgery Center in Troy, Mich., joined "Becker's ASC Review Podcast" to talk about ASCs using new technology.

Note: This is an edited excerpt. Listen to the full podcast episode here.

Question: What new technologies do you see as being crucial to ASC growth and development over the coming years?

Amie Henrichs: Robotics is definitely something that is changing our business, and it's proven to be a tremendous opportunity.

Dr. Michael Flierl: There have been some phenomenal technologies recently that allow spine surgeons to place pedicle screws percutaneously, no longer having to perform large dissections in the neck or lower back area. And then I think there's just certainly also a pretty hard shift in the general surgery world to use robots more when performing elective hernias or cholecystectomies.