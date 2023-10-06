The best hospitals in Illinois for joint replacements

Healthgrades ranked the 100 best hospitals for joint replacements in 2023 — and three hospitals from Illinois earned a spot.

Hospitals were assessed based on procedure performance, potential risks, predicted procedure outcomes and star ratings

Here are the three Illinois hospitals recognized for superior patient outcomes in knee replacement and hip replacement.

Editor's note: Hospitals are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Ascension Resurrection (Chicago)

2. Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital

3. Wabash General Hospital (Mount Carmel)