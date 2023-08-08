The best hospital in San Francisco for outpatient joint replacements

Healthgrades ranked the top hospitals for outpatient joint replacements in 2023, including one in San Francisco.

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in outpatient knee and hip procedures.

The UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights is the best hospital in San Francisco for outpatient joint replacement.

Here are the other hospitals in California that made the list:

Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula (Monterey)

Eisenhower Medical Center (Rancho Mirage)

El Camino Health-Mountain View Hospital

Hoag Orthopedic Institute (Irvine)

Los Robles Regional Medical Center (Thousand Oaks)

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)

Novato Community Hospital

Providence Saint John's Health Center (Santa Monica)

Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital (Salinas)

Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla)

Washington Hospital (Fremont)