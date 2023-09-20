The 7 best hospitals in Washington for outpatient joint replacements

Healthgrades ranked the top hospitals for outpatient joint replacements in 2023, including seven in Washington.

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in outpatient knee and hip procedures.

The seven best hospitals in Washington for outpatient joint replacements in 2023:

Overlake Medical Center & Clinics (Bellevue)

St. Anne Hospital (Burien)

Providence Regional Medical Center Everett

Providence St. Peter Hospital (Olympia)

Valley Medical Center (Renton)

Swedish First Hill Campus (Seattle)

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center (Spokane)