Texas ASC puts TKR robot back into use — 3 quick details

Houston-based ASC Inov8 Surgical is resuming total knee replacements now that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has eased restrictions on nonemergency procedures, according to a May 14 announcement.

Three quick details:

1. Relaxed rules mean Inov8 can put its TSolution One Total Knee Application back to use for the first time in over a month.

2. Inov8 introduced the robotic system, which is manufactured by Think Surgical, in February.

3. The robot was used in several knee replacement surgeries at Inov8 before state restrictions put all elective surgeries on hold in late March.

