Study examines risk of return to care for outpatient shoulder arthroplasty patients

Outpatient shoulder arthroplasty patients with a history of peptic ulcers, psychoses or valvular disease may be at higher risk for return to care within two postoperative days, according to a Sept. 5 Healio article.

Researchers analyzed data for 2,614 patients who had same-day total shoulder arthroplasty, reverse total shoulder arthroplasty or hemiarthroplasty, and studied how many visited an emergency department or were readmitted to a hospital. Of this number, 2.8 percent visited an emergency department or were readmitted to a hospital within one day, 4.4 percent within 2 days and 8.5 percent within seven days.

Researchers found that patients with a history of peptic ulcer disease or bleeding were more likely to return to care within one day. Patients with a history of psychoses and valvular disease were more likely to return to care within two days. Additionally, shoulder arthroplasty patients who underwent procedures at a hospital with a high volume of same-day cases were less likely to return to care.

The results of the study were presented during the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons annual meeting held from Aug. 31 until Sept. 3 by Matthew McElvany, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa, Calif.