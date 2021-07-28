Stryker CEO sees more demand for robots in the ASC

Kevin Lobo, chair and CEO of Stryker, is surprised at how interested ASCs have been in Mako, the company's robotic technology for knee surgery.

"Frankly, a few years ago, we didn't realize that Mako would be as popular in the surgery center as it's proving to be," he said during the second quarter earnings call July 27, as transcribed by Seeking Alpha. While Mr. Lobo said Mako utilization has remained flat in hospitals, he is seeing a lot more demand in surgery centers.

"A lot of [orthopedic surgery] volume is starting to shift towards surgery centers, and for us it's been a real tailwind," Mr. Lobo said. "Our ASC offense is performing extremely well. There is a larger percentage of the Makos that are going into surgery centers."

Mr. Lobo also spoke about Stryker's progress with its ASC suite of products, launched in 2020. The company offers partnering centers to provide everything from operating tables to instruments, power tools, implants and operating room design consultations for efficient orthopedic and total joint procedures.

Stryker also launched its "Knee in a Box" product with Conformis, which is designed for ASCs. The box includes Stryker's Triathlon AS-I knee implant with personalized cutting guides for the procedure, which reduces steps in the sterilization process.

"We have a very custom designed approach to selling to the ASCs," Mr. Lobo said. "It has required a different approach, and we're really excited about the way [we are] working in the market."