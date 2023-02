Spire Orthopedic Partners has partnered with Poughkeepsie, N.Y.-based Orthopedic Associates of Dutchess County and its affiliated ASC, the Surgery Center at Orthopedic Associates.

This is Spire's first transaction of 2023 and its third overall in the state of New York, according to a Feb. 13 news release from the MSO.

OADC has 24 physicians and five clinics in its network.

Spire now supports 128 physicians across 28 locations and three ASCs in Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts.