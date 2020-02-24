Smith+Nephew launches suite of programs to help ASCs boost total joint replacements

Devicemaker Smith+Nephew wants to help ASC administrators perform more orthopedic cases through its new Positive Connections platform consisting of software and service offerings.

What you should know:

1. The service includes access to a cloud-based application physicians can use to assist with patient selection and care optimization. A support team will help administrators create an outpatient orthopedic surgery program or improve on their existing offerings as well.

2. The service will also include training opportunities for administrators looking to maximize efficiency and patient satisfaction around total joint programs.

3. Smith+Nephew created the platform by acquiring patient management software company MiJourney and a proprietary outpatient selection algorithm from Rapid Recovery Pathways.

