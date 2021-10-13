Orthopedic surgeon performs his first procedure with CORI surgical system

An orthopedic surgeon in Texas performed his procedure using the CORI surgical system, according to an Oct. 12 LinkedIn post.

Bradford Waddell, MD, specializes in hip and knee replacement and practices at the Carrell Clinic, which has locations in Dallas and Frisco, Texas. Surgeons at the clinic have surgical privileges at the North Central Surgical Center, an affiliate of United Surgical Partners International.



Smith + Nephew's CORI surgical system provides robotic software and devices that decrease procedural time and a customized surgical plan.