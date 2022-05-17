Orthopedic surgeon pay hits 2-year high: 6 notes

Patsy Newitt  

Median orthopedic surgeon compensation hit a two-year high on March 1, according to Kaufman Hall's "Physician Flash Report" published May 2. 

The report analyzed 100,000 physicians and advanced practitioners in 100 specialties. 

Six key stats: 

Median orthopedic surgeon compensation from the last three years: 

March 1, 2020:  $576,524 

March 1, 2021:  $595,358 

March 1, 2022:  $603,054 

Median net patient revenue per orthopedic surgeon:

March 1, 2020: $702,992

March 1, 2021: $782,913

March 1, 2022: $792,353

