Orthopedic surgeon pay hits 2-year high: 6 notes

Median orthopedic surgeon compensation hit a two-year high on March 1, according to Kaufman Hall's "Physician Flash Report" published May 2.
The report analyzed 100,000 physicians and advanced practitioners in 100 specialties.
Six key stats:
Median orthopedic surgeon compensation from the last three years:
March 1, 2020: $576,524
March 1, 2021: $595,358
March 1, 2022: $603,054
Median net patient revenue per orthopedic surgeon:
March 1, 2020: $702,992
March 1, 2021: $782,913
March 1, 2022: $792,353