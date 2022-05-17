Orthopedic surgeon pay hits 2-year high: 6 notes

Median orthopedic surgeon compensation hit a two-year high on March 1, according to Kaufman Hall's "Physician Flash Report" published May 2.

The report analyzed 100,000 physicians and advanced practitioners in 100 specialties.

Six key stats:

Median orthopedic surgeon compensation from the last three years:

March 1, 2020: $576,524

March 1, 2021: $595,358

March 1, 2022: $603,054

Median net patient revenue per orthopedic surgeon:

March 1, 2020: $702,992

March 1, 2021: $782,913

March 1, 2022: $792,353