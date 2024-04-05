Orthopedic surgeon pay highest in outpatient care settings

Orthopedic surgeons working at outpatient care centers are paid more than their counterparts in any other practice setting on average, according to May 2023 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

While the mean annual wage for orthopedic surgeons — excluding pediatric surgeons — is $378,250, the mean wage at outpatient care centers reaches $429,450.

Of 14,820 employed orthopedic surgeons in the U.S., only 250, or .02% of the workforce, are employed at outpatient facilities. The highest percentage of orthopedic surgeons (41%) are employed at physicians' offices.

Physician office-employed orthopedic surgeons are the third highest paid, earning $380,460 yearly on average.