Orthopedic device company launches 12 systems aimed at ASCs

Orthopedic solutions company TDM USA has launched 12 orthopedic systems for reconstruction and trauma injuries for use in surgery centers.

The launch includes plate and screw systems for fracture repair for the clavicle, hand and distal radius.

"In 2020, we are excited to provide a more complete portfolio, with solutions from clavicle to toe, continuing to deliver additional value in patient care while positively impacting our customer’s bottom line,” said Clay Smith, president and general manager of TDM USA.

Read more here.



More articles on orthopedics:

Orthopedic surgeon pay — key trends to know heading into 2020

Orthopedic surgeon joins OrthoAtlanta practices

Facts to know about ASC total joint replacements in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.