New Hampshire orthopedic practice reopens after joining new hospital

A New Hampshire practice has found a new home at Rochester, N.H.-based Frisbie Memorial Hospital after its service agreement with another hospital was dropped.

Gilford, N.H.-based Advanced Orthopedics, previously known as Advanced Orthopaedic Specialists, joined Appledore Medical Group and Frisbie Memorial Hospital, according to a June 15 announcement in Seacoastonline. Glenn Lieberman, MD; Alexander Hennig, MD; Jeffrey Clingman, MD and Joel Huleatt, MD are seeing patients in Barrington and Sanbornville.

The practice's Gilford location will be reopened in the near future, according to Seacoastonline.

Advanced Orthopedics' previous service agreement with Laconia, N.H.-based Lakes Region General Hospital was dropped after 17 years when the hospital was acquired by Concord (N.H.) Hospital in December.