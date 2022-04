Owensboro, Ky.-based Advanced Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is celebrating its 60th year and moving to a larger facility, Messenger-Inquirer reported April 14.

Keith Moore, MD, one of its surgeons, told the publication that the practice has grown so much that its current space is getting crowded. The practice has eight physicians and 23,000 to 26,000 patient visits annually, Dr. Moore said.

The practice is expected to relocate by 2023, he said.