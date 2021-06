Lutherville, Md.-based Green Spring Station of Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center recently launched a total joint and electrophysiology program, according to a June 14 email from the Baltimore-based health system.

The multispecialty center, opened in September 2019, is Johns Hopkins' largest ASC with six operating rooms and four procedure rooms.

The center also offers general surgery, gastroenterology, orthopedics, colorectal surgery, urology and neurosurgery, among other services.