Hyalex Orthopaedics receives FDA Breakthrough Device designation for cartilage repair system

Medical device company Hyalex Orthopaedics has received the FDA's Breakthrough Device designation for the Hyalex Cartilage System.

The cartilage system is meant to repair cartilage defects and restore function in patients who have lost articular cartilage in their knees and require surgery, according to a July 7 press release.



The FDA's Breakthrough Devices Program allows companies to speed up development, assessment and review of medical devices that are more effective in the treatment or diagnosis of certain diseases and conditions.



Hyalex Orthopaedics is based in Lexington, Mass.