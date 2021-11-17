Exponential growth: ASC total joints up 55% in 2020, 4 more findings

Hip and knee replacements rose 18.3 percent year over year, according to the American Joint Replacement Registry's 2021 annual report. For ASCs, the growth was even greater.

Here are five findings from the report:

1. Cumulatively, the report covers data on 2,247,337 procedures between 2012 and 2020.

2. The majority of joint procedures performed in this timeframe were primary knee, at 54.5 percent, and primary hip, at 38.6 percent.

3. Postoperative length of stay continues to fall for both hip and knee procedures.

4. Use of general anesthesia looks to be slowly decreasing.

5. The number of total joint procedures performed in ASCs has grown exponentially between 2012 and 2020 and has increased by 55 percent since 2019.