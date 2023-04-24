Dr. Ann Ouelette operates on NBA player Tyler Herro at Doctors Hospital ASC

Ann Ouelette, MD, performed hand surgery on Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat at Florida-based Doctors Hospital ASC on April 21.

Mr. Herro underwent an open reduction and internal fixation surgery of the third and fourth metacarpal in his right hand, according to a press release from the team.

Miami Heat's team physician, Harlan Selesnick, MD, observed the operation.

Mr. Herro suffered the injury to his hand during a playoff game on April 16 while diving for a loose ball.

His expected recovery time is a minimum of six weeks, likely causing Mr. Herro to miss the remainder of the playoffs, the release said.