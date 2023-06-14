20 ASCs that perform the most spine surgery

Cincinnati-based Mayfield Spine Surgery Center performed 3.2 percent of the country's spine surgeries in 2022, according to a June report Definitive Healthcare.
Here are the 20 ASCs that performed the most spine surgeries in 2022:
- Mayfield Spine Surgery Center (Cincinnati)
- Summit Orthopedics Eagan (Minn.) Surgery Center
- SurgCenter of Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.)
- Swaid Clinic Neurological and Spine Surgery (Vestavia Hills, Ala.)
- Carolina Center for Specialty Surgery (Charlotte, N.C.)
- Advanced Surgical Care (Flowood, Miss.)
- DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach (Calif.)
- Precision Ambulatory Surgery Center (Beverly Hills, Calif.)
- Advanced Spine Center of Wisconsin (Neenah)
- Spine Surgery Center of Eugene (Ore.)
- Madison Outpatient Surgery Center (Flowood, Miss.)
- Proliance Surgery Center at Valley (Renton, Wash.)
- Wisconsin Specialty Surgery Center (Kenosha)
- Cascade Surgicenter (Bend, Ore.)
- Georgia Spine Surgery Center (Athens)
- Lake Worth (Fla.) Surgical Center
- Greensboro (N.C.) Specialty Surgical Center
- Southern Illinois Orthopedic Center (Herrin)
- Orthopaedic & Spine Center of Southern Colorado (Colorado Springs)
- Advocate Surgery Center Libertyville (Ill.)