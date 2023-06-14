20 ASCs that perform the most spine surgery

Patsy Newitt -  

Cincinnati-based Mayfield Spine Surgery Center performed 3.2 percent of the country's spine surgeries in 2022, according to a June report Definitive Healthcare. 

Here are the 20 ASCs that performed the most spine surgeries in 2022:

  1. Mayfield Spine Surgery Center (Cincinnati) 
  2. Summit Orthopedics Eagan (Minn.) Surgery Center
  3. SurgCenter of Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.)
  4. Swaid Clinic Neurological and Spine Surgery (Vestavia Hills, Ala.)
  5. Carolina Center for Specialty Surgery (Charlotte, N.C.)
  6. Advanced Surgical Care (Flowood, Miss.)
  7. DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach (Calif.)
  8. Precision Ambulatory Surgery Center (Beverly Hills, Calif.)
  9. Advanced Spine Center of Wisconsin (Neenah) 
  10. Spine Surgery Center of Eugene (Ore.)
  11. Madison Outpatient Surgery Center (Flowood, Miss.)
  12. Proliance Surgery Center at Valley (Renton, Wash.)
  13. Wisconsin Specialty Surgery Center (Kenosha)
  14. Cascade Surgicenter (Bend, Ore.)
  15. Georgia Spine Surgery Center (Athens)
  16. Lake Worth (Fla.) Surgical Center
  17. Greensboro (N.C.) Specialty Surgical Center 
  18. Southern Illinois Orthopedic Center (Herrin)
  19. Orthopaedic & Spine Center of Southern Colorado (Colorado Springs)
  20. Advocate Surgery Center Libertyville (Ill.)

