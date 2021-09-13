2 orthopedic surgeons open Idaho ASC

Physicians Joseph Liljenquist, MD, and Brigham Redd, MD, are opening an ASC on Sept. 24 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the center announced Sept. 12.

The new ASC, Liljenquist & Redd Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine, will focus on treatments for shoulder, hip, knee, ankle, elbow, wrist and hand problems, according to a news release.

"One great feature of this location is the casting rooms," practice manager Alexis Bergeson said in the news release. "We treat an array of surgical and non-surgical fractures which require specific splinting and casts. By expanding these rooms, we are better equipped to serve the needs these injuries require."