Here are 10 total joint ASC physicians to know:

David Allmacher, MD. Missoula (Mont.) Bone & Joint Surgery Center: Dr. Allmacher earned his medical degree from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, now known as the Anschutz Medical Campus, in Aurora, Colo. He went on to complete a residency at the University of Iowa in Iowa City and a fellowship at Colorado Joint Replacement in Denver.

Herman Botero, DO. Knoxville (Tenn.) Orthopaedic Surgery Center: Dr. Botero earned his medical degree from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio and a fellowship at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

Barron Bremner, DO. Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center (West Des Moines, Iowa): Dr. Bremner earned his medical degree from Des Moines (Iowa) University and completed a residency at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

Wayne Burkhead Jr., MD. North Central Surgical Center (Dallas): Dr. Burkhead earned his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. He completed a residency at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas and a fellowship at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

John Dorris III, MD. Athens (Ga.) Orthopedic Clinic ASC: Dr. Dorris earned his medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans. He went on to complete his residency at Emory University in Atlanta and a fellowship at Steadman Hawkins Clinic in Vail, Colo.

John Edwards, MD. Mountain West Surgery Center (Bountiful, Utah): Dr. Edwards earned his medical degree from the University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City. He went on to complete a residency at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. He then completed a fellowship at the American Sports Medicine Institute in Birmingham, Ala., and second fellowship with AO Trauma in Switzerland.

David Garras, MD. Munster (Ind.) Specialty Surgery Center: Dr. Garras earned his medical degree from Duke University in Durham, N.C. He completed a residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia and a fellowship with Charlotte, N.C.-based OrthoCarolina.

Jonathan Main, MD. Wisconsin Specialty Surgery Center (Kenosha): Dr. Main earned his medical degree from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. He completed a residency and fellowship at the University of Illinois Center for Athletic Medicine in Chicago.

Matthew Nadaud, MD. Knoxville (Tenn.) Orthopaedic Surgery Center: Dr. Nadaud earned his medical degree at the University of Toledo (Ohio) College of Medicine and Life Sciences and completed his residency at Summa Health System in Akron, Ohio. He completed his fellowship at Charlotte (N.C.) Orthopaedic Specialists.

Martin O'Malley, MD. SurgiCare of Manhattan (New York City): Dr. O'Malley earned his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland. He completed a residency at Tufts University affiliated hospitals in Boston and a fellowship at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Ariana Portalatin at aportalatin@beckershealthcare.com.