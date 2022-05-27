10 total joint ASC physicians to know

Below are 10 physicians performing total joint replacements at ASCs.

Editor's note: This is not a list of top surgeons, but a list highlighting professional accomplishments. Becker's does not endorse any surgeons featured on this list.

This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com.

Marc Angerame, MD. Geneva Surgical Suites (Genoa City, Wis.). Dr. Angerame's areas of focus include revision hip and knee replacement, meniscal surgery and more. In addition to his clinical work, he is also interested in hip and knee research.

Kenneth Chakour, MD. Fox Valley Orthopedics (Illinois). Dr. Chakour is the first physician in the Western Illinois suburbs to bring robot-assisted knee replacement to an ASC in an outpatient setting. He specializes in minimally invasive primary joint replacement, anterior hip replacement and more.

Brad Daines, MD. The Idaho Clinic (Boise). Dr. Daines is a past president of the North Pacific Orthopaedic Society. He has performed more than 1,000 hip and knee replacements.

Mark Dolan, MD. Hope Orthopedics of Oregon (Salem). Dr. Dolan is the medical director for the Salem Health Joint Replacement Center of Excellence. He performs robotic-assisted joint replacement and muscle sparing direct anterior approach hip replacement, among other procedures.

David Hockman, MD. Surgical Center at Columbia (Mo.) Orthopaedic Group. Dr. Hockman has performed more than 7,000 joint replacements since joining the Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group in 2003. His focus is in adult reconstructive surgery.

Dustin Hoffman, MD. OrthoGeorgia (Macon). Dr. Hoffman has a special interest in complex and revision total joint replacement, robotic surgery and more. He is also a member of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons.

Abby Kennedy, MD. Bridger Orthopedic (Livingston, Mont.). Dr. Kennedy's area of focus is hip replacements. She is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Matthew Romer, MD. Dayton (Ohio) Surgery Center. Dr. Romer specializes in robotic knee replacement, outpatient total joint procedures and more. He is a member of the American Academy of Hip and Knee Surgeons and the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

Randall Schultz, MD. Texas Orthopedics, Sports & Rehabilitation Associates (Austin). Dr. Schultz is on the teaching faculty of Dell Medical School's Orthopaedic Surgery Residency Program in Austin. He also volunteers at Austin High School as its sports medicine physician.

Michael Wertz, MD. Boulder Joint Replacement (Colorado). Dr. Wertz has 24 years of hip, knee and shoulder surgery experience. He is the medical director of Boulder Joint Replacement.