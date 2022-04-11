10 total joint ASC physicians to know

Below are 10 physicians performing total joint replacements at ASCs:

Editor's note: This is not a list of top surgeons, but rather a list highlighting professional accomplishments. Becker's does not endorse any surgeons featured on this list.

This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com.

Timothy Bopp, MD. The Bone & Joint Center (Bismarck, N.D.). Dr. Bopp serves on the governing board of CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck. He is also the former president of the North Dakota Orthopaedic Society.

William Hamilton, MD. The Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic (Arlington, Va). In 2009, Dr. Hamilton was the first surgeon in the Inova Health System in Falls Church, Va., to perform an anterior approach to total hip arthroplasty using the specialized Hana table. He is also a team member of Operation Walk USA, an independent medical charitable organization that provides hip or knee replacement surgery to uninsured patients.

Jay Kruse, MD. Blaine (Minn.) Orthopedic Surgery Center. Dr. Kruse is the director of orthopedics and vice chair of the department of orthopedics at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minn. He also serves as director of orthopedics and director of the joint replacement center at Unity Hospital in Fridley, Minn.

Wesley Lackey, MD. Midwest Center for Joint Replacement (Indianapolis). Dr. Lackey is the co-founder of Midwest Center for Joint Replacement. He has traveled internationally with Operation Walk, a Christian medical mission organization performing free joint replacements around the world.

Ronald Lederman, MD. Lederman Kwartowitz Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine (West Bloomfield, Mich.). Dr. Lederman has been practicing since 1994 and specializes in foot, ankle and knee surgery. He is a clinical instructor in the department of orthopedic surgery at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit.

Sergio Martinez, DO. Optimotion Orthopedics (Orlando, Fla.). Dr. Martinez specializes in trauma and joint replacement surgery. He is a diplomate of the American Osteopathic Association and member of the American Osteopathic Academy of Orthopedics.

J. Stuart Melvin, MD. Washington Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine (Washington, D.C.). Dr. Melvin has a background in both joint replacement and orthopedic trauma. His scientific papers have been featured in the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the Journal of Orthopaedic Trauma and more.

Adam Rana, MD. Maine Medical Center (Portland). Dr. Rana is the director of the joint replacement center of Maine Medical Center. He is working to introduce outpatient hip and knee replacement surgery to the facility.

Craig Smith, MD. Casper (Wyo.) Orthopedics. Dr. Smith specializes in several areas including joint replacement and revision. Total hip and knee replacement and revision, partial knee replacement, lower extremity deformity correction, and complex fracture care are his areas of expertise.

Joseph Yu, MD. Total Sports Medicine & Orthopedics (Las Vegas). Dr. Yu provides care for orthopedic conditions, sports injuries, and treatments for the shoulders, hips and knees. He also volunteers at University of Nevada, Las Vegas as a team physician for the student athletes and travels with the football team.