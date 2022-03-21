10 total joint ASC physicians to know

Below are 10 physicians performing total joint replacements at ASCs:

Editor's note: This is not a list of top surgeons, but rather a list highlighting professional accomplishments. Becker's does not endorse any surgeons featured on this list.

This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com.

Mark Allen, DO. Nevada Orthopedic & Spine Center (Henderson). Dr. Allen specializes in adult reconstructive surgery of the hip and knee. He enjoys educating patients and talking with them about their conditions and treatment decisions. Dr. Allen has presented his research locally and at national orthopedic meetings.

Ryan Ficco, MD. OMNI Orthopaedics (Canton, Ohio). Dr. Ficco specializes in orthopedic trauma surgery and total joint replacements. He is affiliated with the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgery, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and more.

Anuj Gupta, MD. Peachtree Orthopedics (Atlanta). Dr. Gupta is the president of Peachtree Orthopedics. He has been practicing privately since 1999. He is board-certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and specializes in total hip and knee replacement.

Mitchell Klement, MD. Orthopaedics Association of Wisconsin (Pewaukee). Dr. Klement has authored over 50 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters. He is an active reviewer for The Journal of Arthroplasty and the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Dr. Klement is a member of the Emerging Leaders Forum, an organization with the goal of developing leaders to guide the future of musculoskeletal care.

Justin LaReau, MD. Hinsdale (Ill.) Orthopaedics. Dr. LaReau has more than 10 years of surgical experience. He specializes in joint preservation and reconstruction of the hip and knee. Dr. LaReau is also an instructor for the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

Craig Loucks, MD. Peak Orthopedics & Spine (Denver). Dr. Loucks is a founding partner of Peak Orthopedics & Spine. He is also on the board of managers for the Orthopedic Centers of Colorado. He has been practicing privately in Denver since 2003.

John Schnell, MD. New Jersey Surgery Center (Mercerville). Dr. Schnell is dedicated to focusing on the unique needs of each of his patients. He specializes in hip and knee replacements. He is affiliated with various organizations including American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

James Slover, MD. NYU Langone Orthopedic Center (New York City). A dedicated researcher, Dr. Slover is a surgeon champion for the American Joint Replacement Registry. In his research, he focuses on patient outcomes, cost-effectiveness, resource allocation and quality improvement. He also has a special interest in using minimally invasive surgical techniques.

Dharmpal Vansadia, DO. INOV8 Orthopedics (Houston). Dr. Vansadia specializes in sports surgeries, arthroscopy, total joint replacement and fracture management. He has a variety of special interests including minimally invasive total joint replacement surgeries.

Robert Zehr, MD. Seaside Surgery Center (Naples, Fla.). Dr. Zehr has over 30 years of experience as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in hip and knee replacement surgery. He is the CEO and medical director of Seaside Surgery Center and the founder of the Zehr Center for Orthopaedics in Naples.