10 total joint ASC physicians to know

Below are 10 physicians performing total joint replacements at ASCs:

Editor's note: This is not a list of top surgeons, but rather a list highlighting professional accomplishments. Becker's does not endorse any surgeons featured on this list.

This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com.

Gerald Aggrey, MD. Willamette Surgery Center (Salem, Ore.). Dr. Aggrey specializes in hip and knee replacements, performing total replacements of both. He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the American Academy of Hip and Knee Surgeons.

Justin Brothers, MD. Strand Orthopaedic Consultants (Myrtle Beach, S.C.). Dr. Brothers performs total hip and knee replacements. In addition to serving at Strand Orthopaedic Consultants, he is also affiliated with Carolina Bone & Joint Surgery Center in Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach and McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River.

Eric Cohen, MD. University Orthopedics East Bay Surgery Center (East Providence, R.I). Dr. Cohen's focus is on minimally invasive total hip and knee replacement with a quick recovery. In addition to serving at East Bay Surgery Center, he operates at The Miriam Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Westerly Hospital and various University Orthopedics Rhode Island locations. He is also an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at Providence-based Brown University.

Michael Dersam, MD. Surgery Center at Paradise Valley (Scottsdale, Ariz.). Dr. Dersam specializes in sports medicine and total joint replacements. He has been in practice in the Phoenix area for more than 20 years. Dr. Dersam has been the head orthopedic surgeon for the Arizona Cardinals and an associate orthopedic surgeon for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

William Howarth, MD. Steamboat Surgery Center (Steamboat Springs, Colo.). Dr. Howarth served as chief of the Colorado Springs government hospital system's Total Joint Replacement Initiative from 2015-19. He values physician-patient relationships and aims to be an integral part of his patients' lives.

Thomas Joseph, MD. The Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Youngstown, Ohio). Dr. Joseph is the president of the Orthopaedic Surgery Center. He has extensive experience in total joint replacements, ACL reconstruction and rotator cuff surgery. Dr. Joseph has performed over 400 outpatient shoulder and knee replacement procedures.

Ahamefula Onyike, MD. Medstar Health (Brandywine and Waldorf, Md.). Dr. Onyike founded a nonprofit foundation, Operation Stand-Walk-Run, and created two hospitals in Nigeria. He was given a Humanitarian Award by the Healthcare Corporation of America in 2019 for this work.

David Raab, MD. Illinois Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Surgery Center (Morton Grove). Dr. Rabb is one of the founding physicians of Illinois Bone & Joint Institute. He specializes in sports medicine and performs total knee replacements and total hip replacements.

Alan Valadie, MD. Coastal Orthopedics (Bradenton, Fla.). In Dr. Valadie's 24 years of practice, he has performed over 12,000 joint replacement procedures. He speaks on a variety of joint replacement surgery topics both nationally and internationally.

Wendy Wong, MD. Muir Orthopaedic Specialists (Walnut Creek, Calif.). Dr. Wong's clinical interests include minimally invasive joint replacement, muscle-sparing anterior approach hip surgery and robotic surgery. She values building honest and trusting relationships with her patients. Dr. Wong is also the arthroplasty director at Sequoia Surgical Pavilion in Walnut Creek.