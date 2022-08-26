10 states with the fewest orthopedic surgeons per capita

Almost 23,000 orthopedic surgeons practice in the U.S., according to Definitive Healthcare's PhysicianView, which includes data on more than 2 million physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals in the U.S.

New Hampshire is the state with the most orthopedic surgeons per capita, while New Mexico is the state with the fewest. Texas, despite ranking number 19 for orthopedic ASCs per capita, comes in next to last for orthopedic surgeons per capita.

The 10 states with the fewest orthopedic surgeons per capita:

StatePopulationOrthopedic surgeons
Orthopedic surgeons per 100,000 people
New Mexico 2,117,522 116 5.48
Texas 29,145,505 1621 5.56
Nevada 3,104,614 179 5.77
Hawaii 1,455,271 85 5.84
Arkansas 3,011,524 178 5.91
Mississippi 2,961,279 178 6.01
California 39,538,223 2406 6.09
Arizona 7,151,502 442 6.18
Georgia 10,711,908 668 6.24
Virginia 8,631,393 548 6.35

