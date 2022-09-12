10 spine ASCs to know

There are more than 3,500 orthopedic ASCs in the U.S., according to 2021 CMS figures, but many of them do not offer spine surgery.

Here are 10 notable ASCs that offer spine surgery:

Acute & Chronic Pain and Spine Center (Amarillo, Texas)

The Acute & Chronic Pain and Spine Center is a 10,000-square-foot facility that has been in operation for more than 10 years. It is headed by medical director B.J. Daneshfar, MD, one of the center's two physicians. Two physician assistants and one nurse practitioner operate out of the center.

Advanced Surgery Center of Tampa (Fla.)

Advanced Surgery Center of Tampa opened in 2015 and has five spine specialists, including Navdeep Jassal, MD. Dr. Jassal implanted Medtronic's Vanta spinal cord stimulation system in a patient in August, making the facility one of the first to perform the procedure.

Crow Valley Surgery Center (Bettendorf, Iowa)

Crow Valley Surgery Center is a multispecialty surgery facility owned by ORA Orthopedics and Genesis Medical Center, both based in the Quad Cities area. Twenty-seven physicians operate out of the ASC, which is fully certified by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and CMS.

First State Surgery Center (Newark, Del.)

First State Surgery Center was founded in 2001, and its staff has performed more than 116,000 cases since then, according to its website. Five interventional spine surgeons and 17 orthopedic surgeons operate out of the ASC.

North Metro Surgery Center (Thornton, Colo.)

Formerly known as the Musculoskeletal Surgery Center, the North Metro Surgery Center was founded in 2001 as an outpatient surgery center specializing in orthopedic, spine and podiatry services. It is fully licensed and maintains Medicare and state certifications and Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care accreditation. The ASC houses two operating rooms and two minor procedure rooms.

Skyway Surgery Center (Chico, Calif.)

Skyway Surgery Center maintains surgical privileges with 37 physicians, including 10 orthopedic surgeons, three pain management physicians and three anesthesiologists. More orthopedic surgeons operate at the ASC than those of any other specialty. Skyway Surgery Center is a joint venture between Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners and its physician owners.

Synergy Spine Center (Seneca, S.C.)

Synergy Spine Center is the home clinic of spine specialist Marion McMillan, MD. Dr. McMillan received a patent in 2012 for a method and an apparatus for performing percutaneous laser disc decompression, and another in 2015 for a method and device for single-point identification of neural tissue during endoscopic microdiscectomy.

Triangle Surgery Center (Raleigh, N.C.)

Triangle Surgery Center opened in February 2013, four years after its founders applied for a certificate of need. The surgery center is affiliated with Durham, N.C.-based EmergeOrtho and has 26 physicians that offer services including general orthopedics, spine, and joint replacement.

Two Rivers Surgical (Eugene, Ore.)

Two Rivers Surgical has served the Eugene area for 15 years, having opened in July 2006. The facility spans 7,911 square feet and includes two operating rooms. The ASC offers neurosurgery and pain management services including discectomy, anterior cervical fusion, lumbar fusion, total disc replacement, laminectomy and spinal injections.

UnaSource Surgery Center (Troy, Mich.)

UnaSource Surgery Center was formed in 2002 and began doing procedures in March 2004. More than 60 surgeons perform procedures in its five operating rooms. UnaSource is the first independent ASC in Michigan to perform robotic surgery with the DaVinci system. In 2021, UnaSource Surgery Center became the first ASC in Southeastern Michigan to perform customized knee replacement surgery using the DePuy Velys system.