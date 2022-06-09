10 spine ASCs to know

There are more than 3,500 orthopedic ASCs in the U.S., according to 2021 CMS figures, but many of them do not offer spine surgery.

Here are 10 notable ASCs that offer spine surgery:

ASCs do not pay and cannot pay for inclusion on this Becker's list, presented in alphabetical order. If you would like to recommend a center for Becker's to feature in the future, contact Marcus Robertson at mrobertson@beckershealthcare.com.

Acute and Chronic Pain and Spine Center (Amarillo, Texas)

The Acute and Chronic Pain and Spine Center is a 10,000-square-foot facility that has been in operation for more than 10 years. It is headed by medical director B.J. Daneshfar, MD, one of the center's two physicians. Two physician assistants and one nurse practitioner also operate out of the center.

Cascade Brain & Spine Center (Bellingham, Wash.)

The 24,000-square-foot Cascade Brain & Spine Center was built in 2007. It is certified by CMS, accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, and offers both surgical and nonsurgical treatment for brain, neck and back conditions. Four physicians and one physician assistant operate out of Cascade.

Christiana Spine Center (Newark, Del.)

The Christiana Spine Center has been in operation on the campus of ChristianaCare's Christiana Hospital since June 2000. The center is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and is the only spine-specific practice in the region. Eight physicians operate out of Christiana Spine Center, along with three physician assistants and four nurse practitioners.

Gold Coast Surgicenter (Chicago)

Gold Coast Surgicenter, located just off of Chicago's Magnificent Mile, offers services in hand, wrist, elbow, spine, neck, and total and partial joint replacement. The center's 15 physicians include Brian Cole, MD, host of the "Sports Medicine Weekly" podcast, and team doctors for the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls.

Inland Northwest Spine & Neurosurgery (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho)

Inland Northwest Spine & Neurosurgery's two spine specialists — Bret Dirks, MD, and Doug Blaty, DO — operate out of four satellite clinics as well as the main facility in Coeur d'Alene. Dr. Blaty partially credits his interest in spinal surgery to his experience more than 20 years ago as Dr. Dirks' patient after a back injury.

Nadora Healthcare Surgical Center (Johnstown, Colo.)

Nadora Healthcare Surgical Center is a 15,000-square-foot facility that was built in 2013. It is accredited by The Joint Commission and features three operating rooms, six overnight rooms, four preoperative bays, four pain management bays and two post-anesthesia bays. The center's physicians are led by CEO Scott Dhupar, MD. The center offers services in artificial disc replacement, spinal fusion, traumatic injuries and arthroscopy.

Nucci Medical Clinic (Tampa, Fla.)

Nucci Medical Clinic was founded in 2003 by Robert Nucci, MD. It operates satellite offices in Sarasota, Fla., and Lakeland, Fla. The center offers minimally invasive spine surgery and interventional pain procedures, including laser spine procedures.

The Spine Institute of Southern New Jersey (Marlton)

The Spine Institute of Southern New Jersey has been in operation since 2005, when Joan O'Shea, MD, founded the center. Dr. O'Shea is a board-certified neurosurgeon with fellowship training in orthopedic spine surgery at the New York City-based Hospital for Joint Disease and the Spine Institute of New York at Beth Israel Medical Center, also in New York City.

Surgery Center at Lutheran (Wheat Ridge, Colo.)

The Surgery Center at Lutheran is an SCA affiliate with 18 physician partners in ownership. Its physician staff includes neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, ENT specialists, podiatrists, pain specialists and anesthesiologists.

Two Rivers Surgical (Eugene, Ore.)

Two Rivers Surgical has served the Eugene area for 15 years, having opened in July 2006. The facility spans 7,911 square feet and includes two operating rooms. The ASC offers neurosurgery and pain management services including discectomy, anterior cervical fusion, lumbar fusion, total disc replacement, laminectomy and spinal injections.