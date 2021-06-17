10 orthopedic surgeons leading the top 10 hospitals for orthopedics

Listen
U.S. News & World Report's 2020-21 list of best hospitals for orthopedics is compiled with data from 1,638 hospitals that treated at least 278 Medicare inpatients in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Here are the orthopedic surgeons who lead the top 10 hospitals:
- Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City): Bryan Kelly, MD.
Dr. Kelly received his medical degree from the Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, N.C. He completed a residency and fellowship at Hospital for Special Surgery. He completed additional fellowships at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and with AO Trauma in Austria.
- Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): Mark Pagnano, MD
Dr. Pagnano earned his medical degree from the George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. He completed a residency at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Rochester, Minn., and a fellowship at the Insall Scott Kelly Institute for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in New York City.
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles): Mark Vrahas, MD
Dr. Vrahas earned his medical degree and completed a residency at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He completed a fellowship at the University of Toronto in Canada.
- NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City): Joseph Zuckerman, MD
Dr. Zuckerman earned his medical degree from the Medical College Of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. He completed a residency at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle and a fellowship at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
- Rush University Medical Center (Chicago): Joshua Jacobs, MD
Dr. Jacobs earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago. He completed a residency at Harvard Medical School in Boston and a fellowship at Rush University Medical Center.
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City): William Levine, MD
Dr. Levine earned his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and completed a residency at the New England Medical Center at Tufts University in Boston. He completed two fellowships at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center and the University of Maryland Medical System in Baltimore.
- UCLA Health Santa Monica (Calif.) Medical Center: Nick Bernthal, MD
Dr. Bernthal earned his medical degree from Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City. He then completed a residency at the UCLA School of Medicine in Los Angeles and a fellowship at the University of Utah Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City.
- Massachusetts General Hospital: Mitchel Harris, MD
Dr. Harris earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago. He completed two residencies at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., and the Sunnybrook and Women's College Health Sciences Centre in Toronto. He also completed two fellowships at the Queen's Medical Centre and the University of Toronto Sunnybrook Health Science Center, both in Canada.
- Cleveland Clinic: Brendan Patterson, MD
Dr. Patterson earned his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, where he also completed a residency. He completed a second residency at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. Additionally, he completed a fellowship at the Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
- Scripps La Jolla Hospitals: Steven Copp, MD
Dr. Copp earned his medical degree and completed a residency at the University of California San Diego. He is currently a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.