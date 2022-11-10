5 fast facts on Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic

Here are five fast facts on Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic:

1. TOC's joint replacement business unit performs 2,600 cases annually, including ankle, elbow, hip, knee and shoulder replacement and revision procedures, according to information the clinic shared with Becker's.

2. The number of TOC Joint Replacement Center of Excellence cases performed in its ASC increased by 88 percent in 2021 and another 200 percent in 2022 (through October), according to information from the facility shared with Becker's.

3. The facility's joint replacement surgeons see an outpatient case mix of 75 percent, according to information from the facility shared with Becker's.

4. The ASC began using Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics application in January.

5. TOC has 12 locations in Florida and Georgia and 32 physicians.