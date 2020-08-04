Think Surgical, United Orthopedic jointly supporting total knee replacement system

Think Surgical and United Orthopedic are jointly supporting Think's TSolution One Total Knee Application.

What you should know:

1. The FDA recently approved Think's application to use United's U2 Knee System with the TSolution One.

2. The combination will allow for robot-assisted total knee replacements.

3. Think Surgical and United are marketing the solution to ASCs. Houston-based INOV8 Surgical was the first ASC in the U.S. to offer patients access to the TSolution One Total Knee Application.

