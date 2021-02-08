Reaching herd immunity will be 'very difficult' before end of summer, Biden says

The U.S. is unlikely to achieve herd immunity by the end of the summer, President Joe Biden said in a Feb. 7 interview on CBS.

"The idea that this can be done and we can get to herd immunity much before the end of the summer is very difficult," he said.

The COVID-19 vaccine roll-out has been slower than anticipated and President Biden said his administration is looking at ways to speed up vaccine administration. He already used the Defense Production Act to ramp up manufacturing, according to The Washington Post.

There were 59.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered and 41.2 million doses administered in the U.S. as of Feb. 7, according to the CDC.

More articles on healthcare:

Dr. Ritesh Shah's 7 necessities for the strongest outpatient total joint replacements

Proposed OrthoIllinois ASC challenged by Wisconsin health system: 5 details

Biden hasn't picked a new CMS head, but ASC leaders have a wishlist for the agency





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.