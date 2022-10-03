5 federal healthcare updates

Here are five federal healthcare updates on vaccines, monkeypox and more that Becker's has reported on since Sept. 27:

1. The CDC revised its "up to date" COVID-19 vaccination term Sept. 30 to include the primary series and the recently authorized omicron-targeting booster.

2. In a health alert published Sept. 29, the CDC said "severe manifestations" of monkeypox have been reported in the nation's current outbreak and urged providers to look out for risk factors for severe disease.

3. A federal judge ruled Sept. 28 that HHS must immediately cover 340B hospitals' drug costs rather than waiting until 2023.

4. Medicare lost out on $2.8 million in savings in 2020 by incorrectly implementing price reductions on Medicare Part B drugs, an HHS Office of Inspector General audit found.

5. Health departments across the nation are ramping up their polio detection efforts as New York reports a lag in vaccinations.