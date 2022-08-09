6 federal healthcare updates

Healthcare spending declines for the first time in 60 years and five other healthcare updates Becker's has reported on since July 27:

1. The Biden administration declared the nation's monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency, a move that will unlock additional federal dollars to address the crisis. The declaration comes as U.S. cases near 7,000, more than any other country so far.

2. President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order that directs HHS to consider ways to support patients who travel out of state for abortion.

3. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Idaho over the state's abortion restrictions.

4. CMS released its annual Inpatient Prospective Payment System final rule, which raises Medicare payment rates for acute care hospitals.

5. Inflation-adjusted healthcare spending declined in the U.S. for the first time in 60 years.

6. CMS launched its Maternity Care Action Plan to support the implementation of the Biden administration's plans to address the nation's maternal health crisis.