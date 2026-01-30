UCI Health expands ophthalmic services at new outpatient center

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health has opened an outpatient center in Brea, Calif. 

The Brea Outpatient Center will expand patient access to ophthalmologists from the UCI Health Gavin Herbert Eye Institute, according to a Jan. 29 news release from UCI Health. 

Ophthalmic services provided at the center in cornea and cataracts, glaucoma, neuro-ophthalmology, oculoplastic, pediatric ophthalmology, retinal conditions and uveitis.

The center also includes ear, nose and throat specialists, the release said.

