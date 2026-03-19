U of South Carolina opens outpatient brain center 

Columbia-based University of South Carolina has opened a 65,000-square-foot outpatient center for cognitive care, featuring the state’s only 7-Tesla MRI scanner dedicated to patients.

Located on USC’s Health Sciences Campus, the Brain Health Center brings neurology, neuropsychology, imaging, infusion therapy and rehabilitation together under one roof. The facility includes 16 exam and treatment rooms, an eight-bay infusion suite and dedicated spaces for physical, occupational and speech therapy, according to a March 17 news release.

The center was renovated using $30 million in one-time state funding. It also houses a wide-bore 3-Tesla MRI scanner for clinical imaging and research.

Long-term plans for the campus include a new medical school facility, neurological hospital and rehabilitation center.