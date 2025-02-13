This up-and-coming ASC company sees success with a 'new generation' of physicians

New York City-based Sapient Health, a new ASC management company, has partnered with physicians to develop four new ASCs.

Bill Ingram and Joseph Romano, co-owners of Sapient Health, joined Becker’s to discuss the company's expansion strategy.

"The future is very bright," Mr. Romano said. "New York is underrepresented in ASC numbers, and with the increasing focus on healthcare costs, ASCs provide a significant savings advantage over hospitals while maintaining, and in some cases exceeding, hospital care standards."

"We’re excited about our business roadmap," Mr. Ingram said. "In the past year, we’ve signed six de novos — four confirmed, two potential. Especially in endoscopy, we’ve entered a new cycle of ASC development in New York… Now, with a new generation of doctors moving away from poorly run ASCs, we’re seeing the next wave of development."

Here’s a look at Sapient Health’s latest ASC projects:

1. Rego Park Endoscopy (Queens, N.Y.)

This five-room endoscopy center, a collaboration with gastroenterologists, was approved in November 2024 and is expected to open by late 2025.

2. Smithtown ASC (Nesconset, N.Y.)

Smithtown ASC is a joint venture between gastroenterologists, vascular surgeons and pain management specialists.

3. Hamptons Endoscopy Center (Hampton Bays, N.Y.)

Designed to accommodate an established practice, the Hamptons Endoscopy Center aims to expand access to gastroenterology care in a region with limited specialist availability.

4. Batash Endoscopic Surgery Center (Miami)

Led by Steven Batash, MD, an expert in nonsurgical weight loss procedures, this endoscopy center is part of Dr. Batash’s expansion efforts in partnership with Sapient Health.